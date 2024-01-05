In the last phase of 2023, Hollywood enjoyed little box office success. Among the selected successful films, Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka has made its place and is still churning out numbers at a steady pace. As a result, despite being made at a budget of over $100 million, the film has already emerged as a winner with healthy returns at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Paul King, the musical fantasy also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, and others in key roles. On 8th December, it was released in over 30 overseas circuits, and $43.2 million came in during the opening weekend, which was an impressive start. The film arrived in the domestic market (United States and Canada) on 15th December.

Wonka’s reception among critics and audiences

Upon its release, Wonka was welcomed with all positive words by most of the critics. Some criticized the script but praised the performance of Timothée Chalamet. Even the audience gave a big thumbs up to this entertainer, and it all helped the film show its legs at the box office in the long theatrical run.

Wonka’s current status at the box office

The Timothée Chalamet starrer has almost completed a month in theatres and has sustained the tough competition, with the biggest being DCEU’s Aquaman 2. Surprisingly, it has maintained a solid pace, and as of now, the total at the worldwide box office stands at $391.92 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Out of it, the North American box office has contributed $147.52 million, while the remaining $244.40 million is from the overseas market. Domestically, Wonka is aiming to earn well over $200 million in the lifetime run.

Wonka’s breakeven and returns

As per Variety, Wonka’s budget is $125 million; however, other expenses, including marketing, are unknown. So, going by the basic box office rule, which states that the film needs to earn double its budget to achieve breakeven, Wonka is already a commercial success.

As per Wonka’s budget, its breakeven is at $250 million, and as we saw above, the film has already earned well over its breakeven. After removing breakeven from the worldwide collection of $391.92 million, the Timothée Chalamet starrer stands at returns of $147.52 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office updates & stories.

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Won’t Face Embarrassment Like The Marvels At The North American Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News