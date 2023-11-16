Prabhas & Allu Arjun are two of the biggest superstars who took the domestic box office by storm over the years. Both stars emerged from the South film industry and have become pan-India stars in their own right. Now, south film actress Hansika Motwani heaping praises on the two stars in recent media interaction.

For the unversed, Hansika made her Telugu debut alongside Pushpa star in the 2007 film Desamuduru, portraying a sanyasin from Kullu Manali who departs from an ashram after falling in love. She subsequently made a cameo appearance in the 2009 film Billa, a loose adaptation of Don, featuring the Baahubali actor in the lead role.

At a Hyderabad press conference, Hansika Motwani shared insights into her upcoming film, expressed pride in her contemporaries’ global success, and discussed her enthusiasm for taking on projects in Telugu and beyond. As reported by Hindustan Times, Hansika, while talking about her co-stars, said, “I feel proud of Allu Arjun and Prabhas. I have worked with both of them early in my career. Their films have erased linguistic barriers, and their growth is well-deserved. They are humble as always despite reaching such starry heights.”

Hansika Motwani is set to feature in a gripping crime thriller that delves into the realm of illegal organ harvesting, focusing specifically on the enigmatic world of the skin mafia.

In the recent press meeting, Hansika also remarked that it’s the first instance where a film delves into such a topic. She enjoys thrillers, making the shooting process enjoyable. Her character, Shruti, employed at an ad agency, confronts a challenging situation. Despite the obstacles seeming insurmountable, she remains a resilient fighter, exuding confidence. With numerous twists and turns, the film promises to be highly entertaining.

Hansika Motwani is a prominent Indian actress known for her work in the film industries of India, particularly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has been part of various films, showcasing her acting prowess across genres. Beyond her film career, she has become a well-known figure in the South Indian entertainment industry. Her commitment to her craft, combined with her endearing personality, has established her as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film fraternity.

For more south film news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Vijay’s ‘Atlee’ Blockbuster To Be Envisioned By A Hollywood Screenwriter? Box Office Records: Get Ready To Be Shattered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News