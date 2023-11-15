Shah Rukh Khan & Vijay's 'Atlee' Blockbuster To Be Envisioned By A Hollywood Screenwriter? Box Office Records: Get Ready To Be Shattered!

Shah Rukh Khan + Atlee (Jawan’s director) + Thalapathy Vijay + Hollywood = A blockbuster combo ensuring box office numbers no one could ever predict. The flames started to fly when the MASSter director started clearing the rumor of Vijay’s cameo in his latest worldwide blockbuster.

He revealed the reason behind Vijay coming to meet him & Shah Rukh Khan at the sets of Jawan and also talked about the probability of him making a two-hero film both of them. The fans wanted to see both of the stars in Shah’s latest commercial potboiler, but no worries because the wish has been heard.

Yesterday, there was the news of Atlee confirming that he is working on the story for both the mega-stars, and he has a stamp of approval from both of them as well. Both of them have given a green lamp to the director’s idea of casting them together in a film if the script is solid.

Hence, Atlee has turned to Hollywood for some assistance in writing the best script possible, which will not only encompass the humongous stardom of both the stars but also make sure that it delivers on the magnanimous expectations of the fans as well.

SRK + Vijay + Atlee + Hollywood = MASS Blockbuster Loading!

Folks down at The Indian Express have reported that Atlee said, “I am currently working with a Hollywood writer on a script. If they (Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan) are satisfied with it, it will be my next project. People have been telling me to do something different than the same old things. I am genuinely trying to do it with this film. It will be something that people haven’t seen in the past 30 years of cinema. It will be something that I have never done before.”

Atlee & Hollywood Connection!

Atlee is known for his Hollywood collaborations; in Jawan, he worked with action directors like Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues, and Anal Arasu. Spiro is the guy behind the slick action sequences of The Fast and the Furious, Captain America, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Yannick Ben is known for contributing to the action departments of Transporter 3, Dunkirk, and Inception. Mad Max: Fury Road and Avengers: Age of Ultron’s otherworldly thrill-invoking scenes were envisioned by Craig Macrae. Baahubali 2‘s Kecha Khamphakdee & Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, Sultan, and Kick’s Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu comprised the action dream team of Jawan.

The trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay & Atlee, coupled with Hollywood’s vision for action in the film, could only take it to a level at the box office, which would be out-of-the-reach for all the movies coming after it.

