PM Modi's Film Should Be Called Tere Naam Because "Salman Khan Keeps Crying From Start To End" Says Priyanka Gandhi In Her Speech

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is what everyone is talking about. The actor’s latest film has been making all the noise and fans are flocking to theatres to watch what the star has to offer. Be it his action scenes or Shah Rukh Khan‘s cameo appearance, Tiger 3 is the talk of the town. While Bhaijaan is enjoying the success, the actor found mention in a recent speech by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The politician named Salman Khan in her latest speech and had a suggestion for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi during her latest speech and claimed that the Prime Minister is “upset in his own pain permanently.” The politician in her speech mentioned Salman Khan’s 2003 film Tere Naam which also starred Bhumika Chawla. In the movie, Bhaijaan tries to get the love of his life, but life’s hardships have a different plan for him. Throughout the film, Salman cries and is upset with his life.

Talking about Salman Khan, Tere Naam and PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It seems like he keeps crying. Have you watched the movie ‘Tere Naam’ by Salman Khan? In that movie, Salman Khan keeps crying from start to end. I would suggest making a movie on PM Modi and name it ‘Mere Naam (my name)”

Watch the video shared by ANI here:

#WATCH | Datia, MP: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses public rally; says, "He's first such PM of the country who remains upset in his own pain permanently. He went to Karnataka with a long list mentioning abuses he faced…It seems like he keeps crying.… pic.twitter.com/HF7NlGj2aB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Tere Naam was released on August 15, 2003 and can be re-watched on Netflix. Salman’s performance was much-appreciated by fans who loved how well he portrayed the role of Radhe.

Meanwhile, talking about his latest film, Tiger 3, the film opened to a massive opening at the box office. While the numbers slightly dipped on the second day, by the third day the film is back on track. Tiger 3 has received mixed reviews from fans. While some enjoyed Bhaijaan’s Diwali offering, some got disappointed after comparing the film to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Today, the New Zealand vs India match stole the limelight from the film as the collections have dipped. However, now that the festival season is drawing to an end, let’s hope that Tiger 3 collects more at the Indian and International box office.

