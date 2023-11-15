Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for the release of his next film with Rajkumar Hirani – Dunki. SRK’s last two films – Pathaan and Jawan were a mega hit and fans loved his performance and now are eagerly waiting for Dunki. While he is getting ready to surprise fans again, the actor skipped many Diwali parties in Mumbai and went for a secret vacay with Karan Johar and his kids.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar were spotted spending time with their families on Diwali. Before heading out, King Khan marked his presence at Arpita Khan’s Diwali party. He chilled with Salman Khan and had a gala time. Later, the Baazigar actor left Mumbai and spent time with his friends and family.

In the snaps, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen riding a sand bike with son AbRam, while Gauri Khan rides alongisde in her own bike.

On the work front, SRK’s Dunki is up for a December 22 release. Recently Mukesh Chhabra spoke about the film and claimed that just like 3 Idiots, people will remember Dunki forever.

During his interview with Humans Of Bombay, Mukesh Chhabra said, “Raju sir ke saath yeh meri third film hai, PK kiya tha phir Sanju kiya tha. Aur bohot saare ads kiye hain. Ek toh itne bade director Raju Hirani aur phir Shah Rukh sir, voh bhi Jawan ke baad aa rahe hain ek toh. Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharo main, dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years.”

However, much before Dunki, you can watch SRK’s cameo appearance in Tiger 3. Fans have gone gaga over the Pathaan meets Tiger scene. Tiger 3 was recently released on Diwali and has already entered the 100 crore club. However, the mixed reviews seem to be finally coming into play as Tiger 3 has shown an unexpected trend on day 3. The film’s box office collection dropped by 34-30% compared to yesterday’s collection.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: “Ranbir Kapoor Is A Pathetic Boyfriend” Announced Deepika Padukone Way Before Alia’s ‘RK Says Wipe Off That Lipstick Comment’; While The Animal Actor Smiled Internet Calls Him & DP “Two Biggest Red Flags”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News