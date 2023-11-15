While we have already seen a couple of high-voltage clashes this year, the biggest battle is yet to happen and is scheduled for Christmas vacation. Yes, we’re talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar, which will lock horns at the box office. As both films are made on a big scale, expectations are sky-high. Amid this battle, the Darling star will be competing with his own highest openers. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action thriller marks the first-ever collaboration of director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. As we all know, Neel has his unique style of presenting big-screen entertainers, and this time, with a larger-than-life persona of the Baahubali actor joining in, fans are expecting something that has never been seen before in the history of action films in India.

Slated to release on 22nd December, Salaar is releasing in a clash. So, no matter how good the content is, the film will witness a dent at the box office. However, as far as opening day is concerned, there’s nothing to worry about as most of the collection will come from South Indian states, as Prabhas’ stardom is unparalleled. However, there’s only one question in everyone’s mind: Will it be able to surpass the actors’ own highest openers?

Speaking about Prabhas’ highest openers at the Indian box office, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sits at the top with 121 crores. Out of this record-breaking sum, the Hindi version contributed 41 crores. Adipurush is in the 2nd position with a massive day 1 of 89 crores, out of which 37.25 crores are from the Hindi version. At no.3 is Saaho, with a collection of 88 crores, including 24.40 crores from the Hindi version.

As we can see, Prabhas’ films have always seen a good chunk of business coming in from the Hindi belt. This time, it isn’t that easy as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is standing in front of Salaar and the kind of run the superstar is enjoying right now; nothing can go wrong with his films. This time, with Rajkumar Hirani’s name being attached as a director, SRK’s film will get a huge boost among the family audience.

So, one can’t really predict how much Salaar will garner on its opening day at the Indian box office. Even though there’s a huge pre-release buzz, the Prabhas starrer might not open to miraculous numbers on day 1. Let’s see how the story unfolds in December!

