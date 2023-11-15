During Navratri, we witnessed a high-voltage clash of two big Tollywood films, but it wasn’t fruitful. Out of it, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari remained ahead with its collection, but talking about the bigger picture, even it turned out to be an underperformer. Now, let’s see where its worldwide box office stands after 26 days of theatrical run!

Earlier this year, the Sankranti festival witnessed a big tussle between Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya. Balakrisna’s film lost that clash, and interestingly, during the recent battle, too, we saw the veteran Tollywood star locking horns with Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao. This time, the Mass Maharaja failed to make any impact.

Despite Navratri and Dussehra, Bhagavanth Kesari didn’t perform as per expectations. After a good start of over 16 crores, the film dropped by over 50% the next day and failed to score high. If compared with Tiger Nageswara Rao, the collection is good, but overall, the numbers could have been much better considering the holiday season.

As per the latest update, Bhagavanth Kesari has earned 85 crores net at the Indian box office after 26 days. In gross, it equals 100.30 crores gross. Considering Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent success, this film should have ideally crossed the 100 crore mark in net collection, but that isn’t going to happen as daily numbers have dropped below the 1 crore mark.

In overseas too, Bhagavanth Kesari is an average grosser with just 15 crores gross coming in so far. After combining overseas and Indian gross, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at 115.30 crores gross.

The film had a chance to be the highest-grossing film in Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s career by beating Veera Simha Reddy’s 131 crores gross, but that isn’t going to happen now as his latest biggie is lagging behind by a margin of 15.70 crores gross.

As of now, Bhagavanth Kesari is the second highest-grosser in Balayya’s career, and it has surpassed Akhanda’s 105 crores gross. It also marked his third consecutive century at the global box office.

Meanwhile, upon its release on 19th October, the Anil Ravipudi directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as audiences. However, for fans of Balayya’s commercial potboilers, it was described as a rollercoaster ride.

