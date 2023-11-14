Tiger 3 is out in theatres and is doing superb business at the Indian box office. In just 2 days, it entered the 100-crore club to join the list of fastest century scorers of Bollywood, which is already graced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. With such a collection, Emraan Hashmi has immensely benefitted as he has debuted in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more about it!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Emraan Hashmi has been in the industry for two decades now, and though he’s a brilliant performer, he failed to make his mark in the coveted clubs at the Indian box office. Finally, with Tiger 3, he has got that commercial boost, making an entry in Star Ranking with 100 points. He is placed at the 27th position in the points table, above Farhan Akhtar.

Although Emraan Hashmi and Farhan Akhtar are at a tie, Emraan is placed higher as the collection of Tiger 3 (103.75 crores) is greater than the collection of Farhan’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores). This is just the beginning, as the spy thriller is expected to rake in more numbers in the coming days. While 200 points are guaranteed for Emraan, he might even reach up to 300 or 400 points, depending upon the film’s run. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’ click here!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi has joined the threequel as Aatish Rehman.

Released on 12th November (Laxmi Pujan), the film opened to mixed responses from critics and the audience. But this won’t hamper the run much, at least till Wednesday. As soon as the Diwali festive season ends, the real test of this Salman Khan starrer starts. While the entry in the 200 crore club will be a cakewalk, it should aim to score above 350 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Consolidates His #1 Spot In Star Ranking, Widens The Points Gap Between Him & Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News