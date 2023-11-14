Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been on a record-breaking spree from the opening day onwards. Now, as per the latest worldwide box office update, it has finally dethroned Rajinikanth’s Jailer from being Kollywood’s second highest-grossing film, and to complete this mammoth task, the biggie took almost a month. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller was released on 19th October in the original Tamil language as well as Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but Thalapathy Vijay was praised for his performance, and even the action sequences were lauded for their choreography and execution.

Apart from the Tamil language, dubbed versions of Leo also did well, pushing the overall collection. As of now, i.e., after the theatrical run of 26 days, the film stands at 340.90 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 402.26 crores. With these numbers, the verdict of an all-time blockbuster has already been achieved.

Thalapathy Vijay possesses a solid fan base in the overseas market, and this has helped Leo immensely as it has emerged as a historic success. Till now, 203.50 crores gross has been amassed. Adding this to the Indian gross total, the collection at the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 605.76 crores gross, which is simply unbelievable.

With this figure, Leo has finally surpassed the lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Release in August, the film earned 605 crores gross globally to become the second highest-grossing film in the history of Kollywood after 2.0 (655.44 crores gross). Now, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is gracing that second spot in style.

Honestly speaking, Leo had the potential of easily surpassing 2.0 at the worldwide box office and even crossing milestones like 700 crores, but mixed reviews hampered its run. Nonetheless, all thanks to the buzz of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom, the biggie managed to pull off wonders.

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, the cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, George Maryan, Madonna Sebastian, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.

Leo marked the third film in LCU after Kaithi, Vikram, and is the highest-grossing film in the universe.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Worldwide): Despite A Roar In India, Salman Khan Fails To Get Closer To Highest Single Days Scored By Shah Rukh Khan! Jawan Remains Unbeaten By 52 Crores’ Margin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News