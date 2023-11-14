Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is out in theatres and having a splendid run at the worldwide box office. However, it has failed to surpass the records that have been established by Shah Rukh Khan. Both Jawan and Pathaan were unstoppable during their run and are still at the top. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action entertainer was released on 12th November (Sunday) and opened to mixed responses from both critics as well as audiences. Still, it did superb business, with the Diwali festive season coming into play. On the opening day, 94 crores gross came in, marking Bollywood’s third-highest opening after Jawan and Pathaan.

As Tiger 3 had its premieres scheduled on 11th November in overseas, it was expected to do business of 100 crores or more on opening day, but that didn’t happen. Still, it was considered to be huge for the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. On day 2, expectations were huge, and the film had every chance of hitting that century mark.

Tiger 3 went on an overdrive on Monday, and it was pretty much on the cards as films usually score huge on a day after Diwali. At the Indian box office, a solid collection of 59.25 crores net came in. Actually, a much bigger number was expected as day 2 was possibly the biggest day in the theatrical run of this Salman Khan starrer.

In gross collection, Tiger 3 earned 69.91 crores on the second day, and if estimates from the overseas market are included, the film has amassed around 92 crores gross. Though the figure is huge, it’s still not up to the mark as the biggie missed the century.

So, coming to the list of highest single days at the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan have remained unbeaten. The Atlee directorial scored 144.22 crores gross on its third day, and it is the highest single-day collection for a Bollywood film globally.

Take a look at the highest single-day collections by Bollywood films at the global box office (in gross):

Jawan – 144.22 crores (3rd day)

(3rd day) Jawan – 136.60 crores (4th day)

(4th day) Jawan – 129.60 crores (1st day)

(1st day) Pathaan – 116 crores (4th day)

(4th day) Pathaan – 113.60 crores (2nd day)

If Tiger 3’s day 2 estimated collection of 92 crores gross is compared with the biggest day on the list (144.22 crores gross), there’s a mammoth difference of 52.22 crores gross.

