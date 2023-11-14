Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is finally enjoying the number game at the Box Office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the Spy Universe film was released on Diwali and registered an opening of 44.5 crore. However, it took a good jump on day 2, with a collection of 59.25 crore. On the first day itself, the film broke a lot of records.

Now, with the second-day box office collection, Tiger 3 has entered the top 10 list of highest single days in Bollywood. The film surpassed Gadar 2‘s 55.45 crore, which was collected on day 5 of Sunny Deol’s film. However, what remains still untouched is Shah Rukh Khan’s beast mode this year.

While Salman Khan crossed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2’s day 5 numbers, Tiger 3 still had to settle at number 6 in the list of the highest single-day collections registered in Hindi. If the Sultan actor is at number 6, guess which films and actors rule from number 1 to 5?

Well, there is only one actor who undisputedly rules this year – Shah Rukh Khan. From number 1 to 5 are the collections from different days from the two SRK films – Pathaan and Jawan, released this year.

While the highest single-day collection ever in Hindi was registered by Jawan on the fourth day, SRK’s Pathaan makes an appearance twice in this list in the top 5. Interestingly, the top 10 highest-single day ever in Hindi belongs to all action films, right from Jawan to Tiger 3 and Gadar 2 to KGF 2.

Now, currently, with day 2, Salman Khan has been able to enter this list, but he still could not intrude into Shah Rukh Khan‘s well-cemented position in the top 5. It would be interesting to see if Tiger 3 manages to break into this well-cemented great wall Shah Rukh Khan has built around himself.

Check out the list of the top 10 highest single-day collections ever.

Jawan (Day 4) – 71.63 Crore Jawan (Day 3) – 68.72 Crore Pathaan (Day 2) – 68 Crore Jawan (Day 1) – 65.5 Crore Pathaan (Day 5) – 58.50 Crore Tiger 3 (Day 2) – 58 Crore Gadar 2 (Day 5) – 55.45 Crore Pathaan (Day 1) – 55 Crore KGF 2 (Day 1) – 53.95 Crore War (Day 1) – 53.35 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

