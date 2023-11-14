Salman Khan has entered the record books. He has now joined Shah Rukh Khan and Yash for scoring the fastest century ever. His Tiger 3 has achieved this feat in two days flat, something that was done first by Yash with his 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2 and that too in just the Hindi version alone. Now in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan did that first with Pathaan and then followed it up with Jawan. Salman Khan is now only the third superstar to score this iconic feat.

While the number of days in which the film has achieved this feat is common for each of these three superstars, Shah Rukh Khan has scored more with his Jawan and Pathaan. While former didn’t have any holiday advantage, latter had Republic Day holiday on the second day, which gave it a huge boost.

On the other hand even Yash didn’t have any such holiday advantage while Salman Khan actually started with a disadvantage of arriving bang on Diwali day.

This is how the first two days collections of each of these century makers look like:

Jawan – 128.23 crores Pathaan – 127.50 crores Tiger 3 – 103.75 crores KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 100.74 crores

While it’s a given that Shah Rukh Khan would make it three in a row with Dunki later this year, one surprise entry could be Ranbir Kapoor who is arriving with Animal. Yes, it will score a 100 crores weekend for sure but then it has less chance of doing that in two days flat. There is a very less chance that it will actually manage that but then it should at least attempt to make that score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

