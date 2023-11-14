As expected, it was a huge Monday for Tiger 3. It was in fact a different kind of a Monday test for the biggie since instead of just sustaining, it had to actually be much bigger than Sunday since this is the true holiday that the makers were targeting for. From that perspective the film has done quite well as it has met the huge expectations that one had from the start.

After Pathaan and Jawan, it had started seeming like 50 or 60 crores can come at ease but let’s not forget that all of this is happening in the same year and still if such huge collections are coming at a regular basis then it shows loud and clear that audiences have a huge appetite for films. Had such kind of records been broken in a gap of 2-3 years then it would have seemed like a regular course of progression but to get those half centuries or more in a single day can never ever be easy.

With 59.25 crore coming in, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is on a very solid footing and there is so much more yet to come. In fact it has already entered the 100 Crore Club in two days flat, what with the overall collections reading as 103.75 crore. This is really huge and today another 50 crores+ total should come in, which means 150 crores milestone would be crossed with ease in a matter of just 3 days.

One waits to see the collections sustain well right till Thursday because that will decide the course of how big a blockbuster will Tiger 3 eventually turn out to be.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

