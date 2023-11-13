Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi‘s union received a warm welcome from viewers. Despite a mixed response from critics and audiences, YRF’s latest outing in the Spy Universe is passing with flying colors. Scroll below for recent updates on early trends for day 2.

The advance booking updates for day 2 weren’t as favorable. Pre-booking sales hinted at a 20% drop in collections, and the film was largely dependent on on-spot and over-the-counter bookings. And well, Salman Khan fans did not disappoint him as they visited the ticket windows in large numbers, surging the second-day total to an impressive number.

Maneesh Sharma directorial had added 44.50 crores to its earnings on Day 1. As per the latest trends flowing in, Tiger 3 has garnered collections in the range of 60-62 crores on Day 2. This is almost 34-39% growth, which is phenomenal. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s film has truly made the best of the festive holidays and delivered a Diwali dhamaka at the box office!

Tomorrow marks the occasion of Govardhan Pooja, followed by Bhai Dooj on Wednesday. With partial holidays all across the nation, Tiger 3 has enormous scope to make a hefty sum and break several records at the Indian box office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif mark their third outing in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The franchise has a massive following, so expectations were sky-high from the sequel. It would be safe to say that so far, it has performed better than predictions.

Tiger 3 is also the fifth outing in the YRF spy universe, including two of its predecessors, Pathaan and War. It is also a super special film as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunite after Pathaan while also introducing their connection with Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War.

The action-thriller also stars Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Revathi, and Riddhi Dogra, among others. It was released on 12th November and is available in 2D, IMAX 2D, and other premium formats across the nation.

Along with domestic earnings, Tiger 3 is also shining bright in the overseas markets. It has surpassed Jawan and Pathaan to become the biggest Bollywood opener in the UK. In terms of Indian cinema, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo continues to top the list.

