Can you imagine a film which would probably be discussed more about its cameos than the film itself? Well, Tiger 3 is a rare example because the way in which Hrithik Roshan & Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearances are being talked about on social media, it’s wild.

A 2-minute clip of HR towards the end of the clip has generated immense curiosity for War 2, and now we can understand why YRF made a last-minute decision to include the same. It’s also being reported that Ayan Mukerji (Director of War 2) directed HR’s cameo just a few days before the release.

Okay, so this is the time of the article when I’ll warn you not to read ahead if you haven’t seen Tiger 3 because there will be spoilers. If you still want to go ahead and read your internet your rules, and I’ll explain it so that you won’t need to watch a mediocre film to enjoy the brilliance of Ayan Mukerji.

Before we get into details, for those who aren’t aware, Jr NTR is set to play the bad guy in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan & the cameo speaks a lot about him without even once revealing his face.

How? You would ask! Below is the dialogue that Ashutosh Rana’s Colonel Sunil Luthra recites to HR’s Kabir. Read it and keep Jr NTR as the ‘dushman/shaitan’ (devil) in your mind.

The dialogue goes like:

“Jo main maangne jaa raha hu, woh kisi officer ko apne soldier se maangne ka haq nahi. Na hi koi baap apne bete se maang sakta hai. Par yeh kaam sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. India mein ek naya dushman hai. Yeh dushman itna vahishya aur khatarnak hai ki hum soch bhi nahi sakte. Na toh uska koi naam hai, aur na hi chehra. Woh andhere mein rehta hai Kabir, aur usse rokne ke liye tumhe bhi issi andhere mein utarna padega. Sahi aur galat ke har line ko cross karna padega, aur apne andar ke achai aur burai ka farak mitana padega. Woh sab karna padega jisko karne ke baad tum khud ko bhi maaf nahi kar paoge. Aur agar zinda bach gaye toh maut se zyada tumhe khud se bachna padega. Kyunki aisa na ho ki shaitan se ladte ladte, tum khudhi shaitan banjao.”

Tiger vs Pathaan teased?

The most important line that describes Kabir’s mysterious presence in War 2 is the last one, which says, “You might become evil while fighting the evil himself.” This indeed hints at Hrithik Roshan having a grey character, and it’s totally possible someone from Salman Khan’s Tiger or Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will side with him only to get the opposite of the other person. This will lead to the much-awaited Tiger vs Pathaan, with YRF putting another post-credit scene in War 2 to announce the same.

Mostly, it could be Pathaan teaming up with Kabir because of the connection reference we noticed in War after Pathaan’s release. Click here to read that if you don’t remember. However, this shapes up, and bringing in Ayan Mukerji for War 2 could prove to be the best decision for YRF. The sky would be the limit to see Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR fight it out, along with Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan‘s cameos. YRF: Please, no more generic cameos, though?

