Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is finally out in theatres and has marked a roaring start at the Indian box office. While the actual number is yet to come, the film has earned in the vicinity of 41-43 crores on day 1. With this, it has a high chance of becoming Salman’s biggest opener ever in India. The craze is such that black marketing practices were seen outside several famous theatres yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

Being a part of Spy Universe and a follow-up to Tiger Zinda Hai, the film always had a huge buzz around it, but fans were upset with YRF’s decision to release the film on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. During Laxmi Pujan, families stay home and celebrate the auspicious occasion; thus, it is considered a dull day for the box office in the Hindi belt. Despite this, the Tiger threequel performed brilliantly yesterday.

While evening and night shows were affected yesterday, Tiger 3 enjoyed a massive response for morning and afternoon shows. Salman Khan’s films usually go full throttle at single-screen theatres, and this one, too, saw a crazy response from the audience. In fact, at several places, tickets were sold in black.

Reportedly, at some of the single-screen theatres in Mumbai, Tiger 3 witnessed black marketing of tickets, including the iconic Gaiety Galaxy. After the matinee show ended, tickets were sold in black outside theatres for the upcoming shows. For a ticket, originally charged at 140 rupees, black marketeers were demanding 250 rupees. If calculated, it’s a 78.57% extra charge, and that’s insane.

A similar scene was seen at different locations throughout the country, and while it’s an illegal practice, this just glimpses us about the ground-level craze and demand of Tiger 3. The black marketing of tickets is expected to continue till Diwali festivities.

Meanwhile, for the opening day, the Salman Khan starrer registered the 5th highest pre-sales of 2023 by raking in 23 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking. It managed to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer (18.50 crores gross) but failed to beat Prabhas’ Adipurush (26.50 crores gross).

For today, Tiger 3 has seen a dip in advance booking as it raked in 17.50 crores gross. Still, it’s a good hold as the biggest day of Diwali is yet to come. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, the film is expected to pull off unprecedented numbers.

