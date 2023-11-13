Salman Khan is finally roaring as Tiger at the box office as his most-anticipated film of 2023 has finally hit the big screens. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film has been in the making for quite some time. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also witnessed the cameos of ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan. On the day of the film’s release, SRK and Salman reunited at a Diwali bash, and a video has taken the web by storm.

On the occasion of Diwali, Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, along with her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted a bash that saw the who’s who of the industry in attendance. Right from Sonakshi Sinha and Karisma Kapoor to Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, stars were shining bright at the event. Since morning, an inside video from the bash is doing the rounds of social media, and fans are excited to see two superstars getting CIA. Scroll down.

The video in question is from Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash, and it sees Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a serious discussion. On the release of Tiger 3, SRK was seen wearing a blue chikankari Pathaani, while Salman kept it formal in a black shirt and pants. The viral video has taken the web by storm, and netizens want to know what the discussion is about. Well, while not much can be heard, Tiger and Pathaan get caught having a discussion in the presence of filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Aneez bazmi mast maze se beech mein sunn raha hai baatein,” while another said, “So many people are looking at them. Damn! This gets so awkward. You can’t even chat with your friend in peace without eyeballs.”

A third one wrote, “Meanwhile Pathaan ka baap Tiger and Tiger ka baaap Pathaan trending on Twitter.”

The fourth one commented, “Jhoome jo pathaan leke prabhu ka naam,” and fifth one commented, “They are talking about how badly Maneesh Sharma screwed Tiger 3 and Srk’s cameo and probably will complain to Aditya Chopra to kick him out of YRF for good.Maneesh tu to gaya bhai”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has opened with massive numbers on its release day. After garnering Rs 44.50 crore on Day 1, it has become the third-highest opener of YRF’s spy universe after Pathaan and War. The film is expected to grow further in the upcoming days.

