What do you call an actor who chooses to release a film on the weakest day of the year and still manages to shatter box office records like a boss? You call him Salman Khan. With the early trends hinting at a 60 crore+ day 2, we still have a lot to talk about the destruction it caused on day 1.

It created and broke many (8) records, and if you want to know them about all, here’s a link to it. But wait before you read that because there’s one particular record, it broke that needs to be discussed.

When it comes to the highest-earning single days in Bollywood, if you think Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan are the only two superstars left who will pull in some humongous numbers, then you’re probably right.

Yes, we’ve stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Hrithik Roshan as well. But when it comes to the single-day box office craze among fans, you know it’s hard to touch Salman & Shah Rukh Khan. Don’t believe us? Numbers say so.

9 of 10 slots belong to Shah Rukh Khan!

The record that Tiger 3 has broken is also related to the same. It has entered a list that is dominated by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan by pushing Brahmastra out. The list is the highest opener of Bollywood (worldwide), and the dominant winner is Shah Rukh Khan.

But Salman Khan also has made it to the list at #10, pushing Brahmastra out of the picture.

Check out the list of the highest-single day collections. Shah Rukh Khan rules the top ten chart, claiming the top 9 spots for Hindi films, and Salman Khan entering with Tiger 3:

More to come for Tiger 3!

Remember, this is reported just after day 1 collection of Tiger 3. Things could drastically change in the table above as the film continues its rampage at the worldwide box office. Continuing YRF’s Spy Universe, this comes right after Shah’s Pathaan aligning things for the future movies.

Salman Khan has finally made a dhamakedar comeback at the box office post delivering constant duds in terms of box office figures. This presents him in the style his fans want him to see & hence, it’s converting his stardom into the much-required footfalls.

