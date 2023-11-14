Tiger 3 has arrived at the theatres near us, and the buzz has been massive. The initial response was quite mixed, but that did not affect footfalls at the ticket windows. While Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer performed beyond expectations on the first two days, Govardhan pooja does not seem to be a beneficial affair so far. Scroll below for advance booking updates for Day 3.

History of Bollywood has proved that Govardhan Pooja marks the most significant day at the box office for Diwali releases. Even Salman’s hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Sooraj Barjatya witnessed a similar trend in 2015.

It is to be noted that the Tiger 3 has been majorly dependent on spot bookings and over-the-counter sales at the single screens. In terms of advance booking for day 3, about 11.60 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) has been collected. This is a 33% drop when compared with yesterday’s numbers of 17.50 crores gross.

Around 4.40 lakh+ tickets have been sold, but the graph is a little unusual for Tiger 3. Sales should have sky-rocketed today, on the occasion of Govardhan Pooja, and while spot bookings will contribute to the overall numbers, the advance booking trend should have been better.

Is this a hint towards Tiger Threequel struggling post the festive season? With normal working days on the cards after the Bhai Dooj celebrations tomorrow, it remains crucial for Salman Khan’s film to hold its fort at the box office.

So far, Tiger 3 has made collections of 104.50 crores* at the Indian box office, which includes 44.50 crores on Day 1 and about 60 crores* on Day 2.

Meanwhile, yesterday turned into a scary affair for cine-goers as some Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside the theatre hall upon Salman Khan’s entry in Tiger 3. The superstar had to issue an official statement requesting fans not to do so. “I’m hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

The third installment in the Tiger franchise marks the return of Katrina Kaif in the role of Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays the villain, Aatish Rehman, an ex-ISI agent. Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra, and Revathi, among others, are also seen in pivotal roles. The film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan, along with introducing Hrithik Roshan’s connection with the duo in the Spy Universe.

*Estimates; official numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

