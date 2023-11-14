Earlier this year when Deepika Padukone scored a huge century with Pathaan, she surpassed Katrina Kaif when it came to the highest count of 100 Crore Club entries. Both the actresses stood at 8 centuries prior to the release of Pathaan but then Deepika made a new record with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

In fact had Deepika’s role been a little more full-fledged in Jawan then she could well have staked a claim for that record to be added to her name. However since technically it was marked as a guest appearance, her 9th century was not counted. That said, 9 centuries is a huge deal as well!

This is what has happened indeed, what with Tiger 3 actually accomplishing this feat and that too in just two days flat. While it was a given that Katrina will score a century in the first three days rather comfortably, to manage that in two days flat is indeed remarkable. With this, she also now has nine centuries to her name and is now back to being neck to neck with Deepika.

This is how the lifetime score of each of Katrina Kaif’s nine centuries look like:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores Bharat – 211.07 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores Sooryavanshi – 197 crores Bang Bang – 181 crores Thugs of Hindostan – 145.29 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores Tiger 3 – 103.75 crores (2 days)

Deepika will pick up pace in 2024. While Pathaan, ’83, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawani Hai Dewwani, and Race 2 are the 100 Crore Club films already to her name, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again will join the list and bring her count to 12. It would be interesting to see how fast does Katrina move from here as the only film of hers which is readying for release next is Merry Christmas and one waits for an official announcement on her next set of films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

