A couple of months back when Akshay Kumar had scored a big century with OMG 2, he had joined Salman Khan right at the top of the list of superstars with highest count of 100 Crore Club successes to their name. While Salman Khan had enjoyed an enviable 16 centuries in a row right from his 2010 film Dabangg, Akshay Kumar too scored an equal count with Housefull 2 being his first 100 Crore Club entry.

Well, Salman Khan is back on the chart with Tiger 3 entering the 100 Crore Club and that too in a record time of just 2 days. This is his 17th century in a row and it’s just unbelievable how he has been managing this so consistently.

Yes, some of his films haven’t covered the distance, be it his last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, or Tubelight which was rejected by the audience or Jai Ho which didn’t gather brownie points (despite being decent).

Here is the list of each of his 17 centuries so far along with their lifetime collections:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores Sultan – 301.5 crores Kick – 232 crores Bharat – 211.07 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 199 crores Race 3 – 169 crores Dabangg 2 – 156.50 crores Bodyguard – 149 crores Dabangg 3 – 146.11 crores Dabangg – 140 crores Ready – 120 crores Tubelight – 120 crores Jai Ho – 115 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110.53 crores Tiger 3 – 103.75 crores (2 days)

The manner in which Tiger 3 is going so far, it’s set to go past the lifetime score of Tiger Zinda Hai and emerge as his highest grosser as well. That would make it four films in 300 Crore Club which is actually an even bigger feat than 17 centuries in a row since no other superstar has managed to do this.

He is a superstar for a reason.

