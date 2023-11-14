Salman Khan’s roar could be clearly heard with his latest release, Tiger 3. Released on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, the spy thriller is doing superb business at the Indian box office and entered the 100-crore club in just 2 days. This crazy run has helped the superstar to consolidate his position at the top in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Before Tiger 3, Salman Khan had 2550 points under his kitty, and with his latest film entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, the actor has got a new 100 points. So now, he stands at 2650 points in the Stars’ Power Index. While he was already at the top, these additional points widened the gap between him and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is having a dream run in 2023 as he has already delivered two all-time blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan. All thanks to their mammoth collections, the superstar has climbed up in Star Ranking and is currently gracing the second spot. He stands at 2150 points, and if calculated, there’s a gap of 500 points between him and Salman.

Shah Rukh Khan has his Dunki ready for release in December this year, and if everything falls in place, the film might emerge as the actor’s third all-time blockbuster. Still, it won’t be able to surpass Salman Khan as the difference in points would be too much to cover. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’ click here!

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 opened with 94 crores gross at the worldwide box office to mark the third biggest opening in the history of Bollywood. Jawan is at the top spot with 129.60 crores gross, while Pathaan is at the second spot with 106 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

