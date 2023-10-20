Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu-language action drama Bhagavanth Kesari is one of the much-awaited films of this year. This film marks the first collaboration of superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and the talented director Ravipudi. The film has finally been released in theatres amidst high expectations.

NBK plays the role of Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari, a doting guardian-like parent to his niece Viji (Sreeleela), and he encourages her to pursue his dream of joining the Indian Army. However, things turn unimaginable for the duo when Bhagavanth locks horns with a highly influential business magnate, Rahul Sanghvi (Arjun Rampal).

Apart from Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal is also another female lead character who plays the romantic interest of Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. For this exciting film, made on an estimated budget of Rs 90 to 100 Crores by successful director Anil Ravipudi, the seasoned actors received handsome remuneration. So, let’s take a look at the star’s hefty paycheck.

Even though his previous film, Veera Simha Reddy, raked in substantial profits, Nandamuri Balakrishna purportedly declined an increase in his remuneration for Bhagavanth Kesari. Consequently, the veteran actor stuck to his customary fee of Rs 20 Crore for this collaboration with Anil Ravipudi. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal, portraying the character of Kathyayani in the movie, is known as one of the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood. However, for this project, the Indian 2 actress received a payment of Rs 2 Crore, as per FilmiBeat report.

Sreeleela, the highly coveted actress in Telugu cinema at present, portrayed the character of Viji, also known as Vijayalakshmi, in the film. The demand for this burgeoning dancing sensation continues to surge with each project she signs. For her role in Bhagavanth Kesari, she commands a remuneration of Rs 1.5 Crore. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is marking his Telugu debut with the role of the antagonist, Rahul Sanghvi. The actor, who also lent his voice to the Telugu version, received a compensation of approximately Rs 3 Crore. R. Sarathkumar, who made a brief cameo appearance in the movie, is reported to have received a fee of around Rs 2 Crore.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-packed movie got off to a strong start at the box office despite facing formidable competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in the Telugu states. Additionally, the film is set to encounter fierce competition with the release of Tiger Nageswara Rao, led by Ravi Teja.

