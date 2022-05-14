The upcoming film F3 has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience and this one could be another addition to Telugu hits if the content is up to the mark. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film F2, and writer-director Anil Ravipudi is already thinking about making a remake of the upcoming sequel. In a conversation with the media, he mentioned how he believes that Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan would make a perfect fit in the Bollywood version of this film.

For the unversed, the upcoming film is the second instalment in the Fun and Frustration franchise and is all set to hit the theatres on May 27th this year. Even though it is a sequel to F2, it is being said that the film is a standalone and features Varun Tej and Venkatesh in lead roles.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, director and writer of the film Anil Ravipudi recently opened up on making a Bollywood adaptation of F3. “While I am not doing F2 in Hindi, I want to do the Hindi remake of F3. I have already conveyed my will to remake it in Hindi to my producer, Dil Raju Garu. Definitely, I look forward to making the film for the Hindi audience.”, he said.

Speaking about his choice for the lead role, the F3 director said, “For me, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan will be the perfect choice for Venky’s character. They are doing either action cinema or the drama’s, but not the full length entertainers today. The Bollywood audience will enjoy seeing them in such kind of comedies. They are stars and should do these films too in my opinion.”

Anil Ravipudi also seems to have preferences when it comes to Varun Tej’s character in F3. “Yes, a lot of young heroes can fit the bill. I think Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan can pull it off easily.”, he said.

