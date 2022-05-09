The theatrical trailer of much-awaited Telugu movie ‘F3’ is out now and it hints at a laugh riot.

This sequel to ‘F2’ will showcase the problems that arise with money, as Murali Sharma’s role depicts a greedy man.

The trailer is made funnier by the main actors’ hilarious dialogue and actions. In this film, Venkatesh has night vision issues and Varun Tej stammers; they also have specially-designed body language to boost the comedy quotient.

Overall, the trailer looks fantastic and promises to be a treat for viewers. ‘F3′ appears promising because it also shows the heroines’ glamorous side.

Anil Ravipudi’s comedy drama features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen, Rajendra Prasad, Sonal Chauhan, and others.

‘F3’ will hit the screens on May 27.

