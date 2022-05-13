Bollywood remaking South movies is no new thing. However, the remake of South superstar Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is what fans are awaiting the most. Well, the wait is almost over, as actor Kartik Aaryan is stepping into Allu’s shoes for the remake of his Telugu film. The remake is titled as, Shehzada.

While many fans are awaiting the film’s release, many other fans have expressed their concern about Bollywood focusing more on remake films than coming up with original content. However, now Kartik claims that there is nothing to worry about as the upcoming remake of the Telugu film has a ‘new identity’. Read on.

Recently during an interview with the Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan spoke about feeling ‘no pressure’ on doing a remake of the Telugu film. During the same conversation, Kartik also lauded filmmaker Rohit Dhawan’s craft and also praised superstar Allu Arjun’s superhit performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Speaking about doing a remake of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, Kartik Aryan said, “I just don’t take that pressure. I am not thinking about should I do something that is exactly what has been done over there (South Industry). Those questions don’t bother me…I loved working with Rohit Dhawan.”

He also added that he truly enjoyed working on Shehzada with Rohit Dhawan. He said, “He is like my brother and the way he has given his all to the film…I don’t think there would be any other director who would do justice to this film as Rohit has…He added his own elements.”

Lastly, he concluded by claiming that his upcoming film Shehzad has a whole new identity to it and that nothing has been taken from Allu’s action drama film.

