Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan is currently in the news for various reasons. The actor is majorly hitting headlines for his upcoming film Shehzada, which is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. As per an earlier report, the actor threatened to walk out of the film if Allu’s Hindi dubbed film is released. However, the director and producers claimed nothing has happened. Amidst all this, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Thadani played important roles.

For the unversed, Manish Girish Shah, one of the promoters of the original film’s Hindi version was adamant to release the film on the big screen. He wanted to release the Telugu film following the success of Pushpa. However, the makers of the remake were worried that their film’s box-office will get affected and somehow they convinced Shah to not release the film.

As of now, the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released on Manish Shah’s channel, Dhinchaak. Although he didn’t get to release the film on the big screen, but he’s still happy. Talking about how the promoter changed his, find out what the source close to Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada told ETimes.

Seems like the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Aravind wanted a mediator, so he approached Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Thadani. The trio sat with Manish and made sure the Hindi dubbed movie won’t get a theatrical release as it might affect Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

The source told, “That day, the trio sat at Shah’s office till 2.30 pm. It wasn’t easy to convince Shah but the presence of Nadiadwala and Thadani helped, especially that of the former. The three arrived at Shah’s office almost at the same time (clearly, they’d co-ordinated with each other) and spoke very nicely to Shah. Finally, they prevailed upon him- but not before settling an amount to the tune of Rs 9 crore with him.”

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and apart from Kartik Aaryan the film also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

