Kartik Aaryan has been creating a buzz lately for many reasons. The actor is majorly on the news due to his involvement in Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The producer of Goldmines Manish Shah recently called the actor unprofessional after he claimed that the Love Aaj Kal star threatened him to leave the remake. However, the director Rohit Dhawan and the producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill have now defended Kartik.

For the unversed, Shah was all set to release of Hindi dubbed version of the south film after Allu’s Pushpa received rave reviews from all over the country. However, the theatrical release would have affected the box office of the remake due to which the promoter has now decided to release the dubbed movie on his channel.

After Manish Shah made shocking revelations about Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan, director Rohit Dhawan along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill have now come out in support of the actor.

In a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not an actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.”

While Aman Gill adds, “After finding out about the Hindi version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers on our own, requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”

Director Rohit Dhawan says, “Kartik Aaryan’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

