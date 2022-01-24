Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his acting debut in 2014 with ‘Mardaani’, feels he has evolved as an actor in his eight-year-journey in Hindi cinema and is looking at 2022 as a transition period.

Tahir gained the spotlight after he played a negative character in ‘Mardaani’. His performances in movies such as ‘Force 2’, ‘Manto’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘83‘ among many others were very well received.

Talking about his journey, Tahir Raj Bhasin told IANS: “I have evolved as an actor, I have grown as a person. My only competition when I am working is myself and I have only seen progression every year in the kind of part, director and the responses my films are getting.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin latest release is the series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ on Netflix, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ on Voot Select and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Looop Lapeta‘ directed by debutant writer-director Aakash Bhatia. It is a remake of the cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’, and tells the story of a girlfriend, who’s on a mission to rescue her boyfriend from a sticky situation.

He is happy to feature as a “romantic hero”.

Tahir Raj Bhasin added, “It is a beautiful phase for me because I am looking at 2022 as a transition period to main lead roles and getting into romantic dramas and hero space.”

