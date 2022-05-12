Over the last couple of months, several actors – including Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, have been at the receiving end owing to them promoting tobacco products. While not an ambassador for such products, actor Suniel Shetty was recently tagged in a backlash tweet. He has now finally opened up about the controversy and here’s what he has to say.

For those who don’t know, a Twitter user recently wrongly tagged Suniel instead of Devgn while slamming Ajay, SRK and Akshay for promoting a tobacco brand. The user, while sharing a picture of hoarding of a tobacco brand with the three above mentioned actors wrote, “I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco. Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

At a recent real estate event in Mumbai, Suniel Shetty was asked about this tweet. As reported by Hindustan Times, while talking about whether he consumes tobacco and the promotion of such substances, the Hera Pheri actor said, “As far as tobacco goes, I have never had it in my life. People tell me I am 60 but I am not old yet, this is the reason. People also drink alcohol, they may even live longer than me.” He added, “It is said that tobacco and alcohol sell, therefore those need advertising. I think, those of us who do not want to use it, must refrain from advertising as well. A lot happens in the film industry, I stay away from it.”

Suniel Shetty added, “That does not mean I am a saint. I am neither God nor a saint, I also have shortcomings. That is why I do not like to comment. But there was a tweet saying India ko bigad rahe ho. I only said change your number (of the glasses) or your glasses. That is the only thing I said and that, too, was only advice. I even addressed him as brother or son. Each one of us, we have our own…I do not eat too much sugar, I do not even eat much. But, I won’t say I am right and the others are wrong.”

Talking about the tweet that dragged Suniel Shetty into the celebrities promoting tobacco products controversy, the user posted an apology quickly when the actor pointed out his mistake. PS: Suniel also asked him to change his glasses to avoid such confusion.

