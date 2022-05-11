Pt Shivkumar Sharma, who was a well known classical musician, died on Tuesday following a heart attack. The santoor maestro was accorded a state funeral today wherein Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan arrived to pay their tribute. Some netizens are not too happy with their attending the funeral. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the late musician had composed music for Yash Chopra’s 1981 film Silsila. The film saw legendary actors Big B, Jaya, Rekha, and Shashi Kapoor. The songs composed by him included the iconic tracks Dekha Ek Khwaab and Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum in the film.

Pictures and videos of Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan attending the state funeral of Pt Shivkumar Sharma are now going viral. While many praised the veteran actors’ effort to pay respects to the late music maestro, some were not happy about it. Some eagle-eyed netizens recalled how both actors did not attend the funeral of another legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier this year.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A user commented, “Waah. Here is Bollywood hypocrisy on so called. Panditji ke leeye pahuch gaye aur Lataji ke leeye nai Pahuchey Mrs. Bachchan. Wow. Perhaps She (Lataji) was less respected and famous. Nai” while another user wrote, “Both Of Their Body Languages Lacks Emotions And Feelings.”

That’s not it. Amidst, Shivkumar Sharma’s funeral, some users even recalled the time when Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan not attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. A user wrote, “Where was big B during death of SSR,” another user commented, “Ye ghamandi aurat or paison ka bhuka aadmi tribute dene kaha gaya hai😡”

A third user commented, “These people act at all times … if no camera or lime light … what do they have ?”

So what do you think about Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan attending Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s funeral? Let us know in the comments.

