RIP Pandit Shivkumar Sharma: Hema Malini To Adnan Sami, Celebs Mourn The Loss Of Santoor Maestro

Bollywood personalities, past and present, from actress-turned-MP Hema Malini, Yami Gautam, Shekhar Kapur, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami have mourned the passing of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 84 here on May 10.

Advertisement

Hema Malini tweeted a picture with Shivkumar Sharma, whom she tagged as a “gentleman to the core”.

Advertisement

Yesteryear’s star actress tweeted: “One more legend, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Santoor maestro, passes away. A gentleman to the core, he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family.”

One more legend,Pt.ShivKumar Sharma,Santoor maestro, passes away.A gentleman to the core,he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world.I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0GREtxOat — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 10, 2022

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the “beautiful sounds” from Shivkumar Sharma’s santoor will always be in his heart.

“Amazing musician and composer … a man that always was kind and forever smiling … the beautiful sounds from his #Santoor will forever be present in our hearts … condolences to Rahul and all the family #ShivkumarSharma,” Kapur wrote.

Amazing musician and composer.. a man that always was kind and forever smiling … the beautiful sounds from his #Santoor will forever be present in our hearts .. condolences to Rahul and all the family 🙏🙏 #ShivkumarSharma — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 10, 2022

Deeply saddened by his demise, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal shared her condolences with the maestro’s family. “Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It is the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It’s the end of an era. 💔 My deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/OyqaLVVcU4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 10, 2022

Singer Adnan Sami said he was “devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji’s demise.” He added: “I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me. He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times. RIP Shiv ji.”

I am devastated by the sad news of my Guru Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji’s demise.

I owe my Indian Classical Music education to him & he was an inspiration to me.

He was not just the ‘Father of the Santoor’ but was also one of the greatest musicians of our times.

RIP Shiv ji..🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/5kCc8Jy97l — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 10, 2022

Actress Yami Gautam shared that Shivkumar Sharma shall always remain one of the “true maestros and gems of India.”

They were & shall always remain the true Maestros & gems of India 🙏🏻

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma ji 🙏🏻

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) May 10, 2022

Amplifying the sentiment, singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted: “Santoor Maestro. Grace personified. Classical Music legend. Shiv of ‘Shiv-Hari’ who created beautiful film music. Collaborator & kickstarter of the global desi fusion scene with masters like Pt Ravi Shankar & Ustad Zakir Hussain. PadmaVibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Om Shanti.”

Santoor Maestro. Grace personified. Classical Music legend. Shiv of ‘Shiv-Hari’ who created beautiful film music. Collaborator & kickstarter of the global desi fusion scene with masters like Pt Ravi Shankar & Ust Zakir Hussain. PadmaVibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/bh1GF4QmHb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 10, 2022

Actress-politician Urmila Mantodkar expressed the thoughts of the hundreds and thousands of Shivji’s fans when she tweeted: “Music drenched in Divinity RIP Maestro Grateful for your music. Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji #santoor.”

Music drenched in Divinity 🌟

RIP Maestro 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Grateful for your music 😇

Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji#santoor 🎵✨ pic.twitter.com/qdM4ZjK1NX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) May 10, 2022

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Siddharth Pithani’s Bail Plea Pending In The Court Since Months?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube