Shekhar Kapur is one of the prolific filmmakers in the country who is well known for helming the science fiction film Mr India in 1987. But did you know he was filming another science fiction film with Aamir Khan as the lead? Scroll down to know more.

As per reports, it was Kapur’s dream project and the film was based on the Hollywood hit time-travel film Back to the Future. Aamir and Raveena Tandon were cast in the film. Gulshan Grover, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha and Amrish Puri, were cast in pivotal roles.

Shekhar Kapur went to great lengths to complete the film. All the stars even shot for the movie in 1992, but it did not see the light of day due to budget constraints. After the film was shelved, the filmmaker even tried to revive it in 2008 with a new cast but there hasn’t been any word on it from the filmmaker.

Last year, the veteran actor Gulshan Grover has shared a black and white photo of himself with Aamir Khan from the set of Time Machine. In the picture, both stars were seen are giving some old school vibes with their trendy berets. Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it, “Aamir Khan @_aamirkhan and me in an unfinished Film #TimeMachine, directed by @Shekharkapur. Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the leading lady.” Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Gulshan Grover, on the other hand, was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

