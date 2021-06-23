Suniel Shetty is well known for action and comedy films like Gopi Kishan, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na and many more. While he may not be seen hanging out with famous personalities in the industry unlike other Bollywood stars of his generation, but anybody who knows him will describe him as a man with a golden heart. He is fondly called by Anna in the industry.

The Dhadkan actor is well known for being a cool-headed person but whenever he finds something wrong he can be quite aggressive. The actor once revealed an incident when he lost his cool and a cop in front of his fellow police officers at a police station.

Suniel Shetty owns a few restaurants in Mumbai. Once a cop visited Shetty’s restaurant and had beaten up his manager as he has refused to pay a bribe to him. The cop had slapped the manager along with two hookers from the area. The incident left Anna infuriated. He went to the police station and whacked the cop in front of his colleagues.

Talking about the incident during a conversation with Times Of India, Shetty said, “I still remember he was buttoning himself and I whacked him. I had hit a cop at the police station and there was a case. I used to train cops and so every cop stood by me and the guy was suspended for a year.”

However, the story didn’t end there. The cop went to Suniel Shetty‘s father Veerapa Shetty and complained about the incident. He said, “The cop went to my father to complain about me. My father said, ‘Oh, you are Mr Das.’ He took out his slipper and hit him and said, “My son will not do anything wrong and if he has done something wrong, he will come and tell me. I came to Mumbai without anything. I have three restaurants. I will lose everything but will fight as I know my son is right.’ I was a very good son and never crossed the line on anything.”

