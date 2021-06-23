The Bollywood film industry and all its fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Since the pandemic rocked the world in 2020, this film will be the biggest and first A-list starrer to release in cinema halls. Now, we have got some updates about when the film will hit Amazon Prime Video, and as per the report, it will be on the lines of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master. Read on.

The Akshay starrer was among the first films to begin shooting post the world being hit by the first wave of COVID-19. Shot in the United Kingdom following all bio bubble protocols, the entire industry is eagerly awaiting its release now. While the film is heading to theatres soon, we now hear that it will be going digital just like the south film did.

Talking about the Akshay Kumar starrer hitting the OTT platform earlier than anticipated, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bell Bottom will take a route similar to Master i.e. premiere on the digital medium sooner than expected. The makers are toying around with the idea of releasing Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video during the Independence Day weekend, thereby maintaining an exclusive theatrical window of 14 to 17 days.”

The Akshay Kumar starrer will be releasing on Tuesday, July 27. Talking about the likely date it can premiere on the OTT platform, a trade source told the portal, “It’s Akshay Kumar’s lucky number 9 that has resulted in a mid-week release. As far as the release date on OTT is concerned, Bell Bottom is looking to premiere on Amazon Prime Video anywhere between August 10 to August 14, depending on the finer nuances of the contract and paperwork between Bhagnani’s and Amazon Prime. That’s where the plan stands at the moment.”

Earlier this month, Akshay took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the Ranjit M Tewari directorial. The actor had tweeted, “I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, the film is being produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

