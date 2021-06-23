Twitter is one of the most fun platforms to use in terms of social media. A while ago, Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal Lijiye’ was going viral on the internet and now it’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that is trending crazily on Twitter. Read to know the scoop below.

The scene is from Bauji’s funeral (played by Alok Nath) where it’s raining and SRK comes and puts his hand over Kajol’s head as an act of proposal.

Now, Twitter India, which often experiences bizarre trends, gets this as a new meme. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s funeral scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now a meme and is trending on the micro-blogging site.

From Christiano Ronaldo removing Coca Cola bottles and asking fans to drink water to Jaadu giving his supernatural powers to Hrithik Roshan’s Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya, take a look at some of the best memes arising from this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol scene here:

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

When she got the same sense of humour as yours pic.twitter.com/X3UNJQjhLq — V I S H A L (@whysoovishal) June 21, 2021

when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch — Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021

Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS — An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021

Masala peeste time mixer grinder ka dhakkan pakde aap pic.twitter.com/dWOzHJbyIW — Memewati (@memewatiDT) June 20, 2021

Haha! Those are some really good memes, we must say.

Well, this isn’t the first time a film, scene or character is trending on Twitter in our country. Recently, when Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2 released, Chellam Sir was trending wildly on social media platforms with memes all over.

And then there are favourites, no matter what happens you’ll always find memes on Phir Hera Pheri, CID and PK to name a few.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s Pathan but hasn’t made any official announcements yet. Recently, he took to his Twitter and shared an adorable message on the occasion of Father’s Day and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’”.

What are your thoughts on SRK and Kajol’s memes? Tell us in the comments below.

