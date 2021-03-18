John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were one such couple who definitely raised the temperature bar whenever they stepped out together. They were one of the hottest couples of B-Town in the ‘2000s. Everyone thought they would end up together, but destiny had something else planned for them. But did you know that before the final breakup, the actress’ lip kiss with the famous footballer Ronaldo almost ended their fairytale romance?

The couple, who began dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of Jism was rock steady for a long, long time. Until 2007, when some feathers in their relationship were ruffled. It turns out, Bipasha’s rather infamous outing with a world-renowned footballer caused a bit of trouble and made John furious.

In 2007, Bipasha Basu was invited to Lisbon’s Luz stadium along with Ronaldo to attend a ceremony where the new seven wonders of the world were named. The two appeared on stage and seemed cordial and entertained the crowds. The Portuguese footballer and the actress gelled like a house on fire. They bonded at an after-party, and a British tabloid got their hands on some never before seen pictures.

Unfortunately for John Abraham, who was dating Bipasha Basu then, these pictures were of her kissing Ronaldo. They reported that the two got “physical” after the show while partying at a Lisbon club. While Indian media was aware that Bipasha was in a steady relationship, the photos caused an uproar like never before, leaving John furious. Check out these viral photos below:

Remember when Ronaldo kissed Bipasha? Yeah. Good times. pic.twitter.com/WGCRUYZ2FA — Kritika Bhargava (@Daviddekritz) October 1, 2014

Obviously, any boyfriend would be shattered to see his girl kissing some other guy. Naturally, these pictures gave rise to breakup rumours between John and Bipasha. Reports were rife that the Batla House actor was about to call it quits with the actress, but the situation was somehow salvaged.

Speaking about her kiss with Ronaldo, Bipasha Basu had said, “Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic,” she was quoted as saying. He is so cute, and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”

