Diya Aur Baati Hum, starring Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid, is to date one of the most popular and successful shows on television. The two actors became immensely popular with their stint on the show but something stranger happened way back in 2016. The actress slapped Rashid for touching her inappropriately and it turned out to be a huge controversy later.

The show highlighted feminism and was quite popular among the audiences for its social timeline.

A source close to the channel opened up about this incident between Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid and revealed to SpotboyE, “Deepika and Anas were at loggerheads for the last 2 years, and never spoke to each other after the slapping incident.”

For the unversed, during the shoot of an intimate scene in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Anas Rashid missed a cue from the production unit and instead of holding her from back, he held Deepika Singh from the front and she felt really uncomfortable at the moment. Without any second thoughts, she slapped the actor and this turned out to be a huge argument between the two.

A source close to the entertainment portal said, “God alone knows. Deepika had spoken to her show co-star Kanika Maheshwari at length about the whole incident; we suspect that Kanika suggested to her that she should slap Anas.”

Later, talking about the incident the Diya Aur Baati Hum actress said, “Anas and I are professionals. We had a misunderstanding which we then sorted out as we wouldn’t want our personal differences to reflect onscreen. Whatever we are today, we give full credit to our character of Sandhya and Sooraj for all the love and affection from our audience so I would like to tell our fans that we have resolved our differences.”

Anas Rashid on the other hand revealed, “Save? My foot! In fact, we started going downhill in TRPs right from the day that the slapping fracas happened. Nothing could have saved it, unless they had talked and resolved their dispute quickly. We could not resolve our differences.”

