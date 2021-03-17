Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a life-changing show for all of its actors. One such is Ambika Ranjankar who plays the character of Komal Hathi with ease and natural charm. To be honest, apart from acting, it’s her body weight that plays a significant character in her role. But has she ever faced body shaming in real life? Read to know.

While talking to Jyothi Venkatesh, Ambika said, “I haven’t been body-shamed as yet. It is only majorly because I respect myself and people have seen my dedication, passion, sincerity, performances, punctuality, ability to sing and dance gracefully and I suppose these qualities have overshadowed me being overweight.”

Ambika Ranjankar further spoke on if she has any plans of losing weight? The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, “If the role demands that I lose weight I’m game, but since there’s such a boom and so many platforms are up, a need for a character having my appearance is also looked for. They need good performers, and I guess we need to come in different shapes.”

Ambika Ranjankar even shared her experience with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah directors and producer Asit Kumarr Modi. She calls Asit ‘Annadaata’.

“I address Mr Asit Modi as Annadata as I feel that he is a good producer with a kind heart and is farsighted at the same time,” she said.

Speaking of her experience working with several directors in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ambika said, “In these 12 years we’ve had many directors who’ve directed TMKOC. I’ve worked with a few of them for their plays or serials so it was fun to have them around. Dharmesh Mehta was in the beginning, I’d done a Gujarati play with him for which he was the producer. Then came Dharampal and Dheeraj Palshetkar and I’d worked with both of them. With Dharampal I was in a Gujarati play called ‘Chanu Ne Chhapanu Kai Thai Nai’ in which Dilip Joshi was also there. Dhiraj and Dharampal were directing Shubh Mangal Savadhan, and I was a part of that play too. I’d worked with them earlier. Right now the serial is directed by Harshad Joshi and Malav Rajda. This is the first time for me to work with them, but it didn’t take more than a couple of days to gel with them.”

