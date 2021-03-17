After Bigg Boss every year, it is Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi that begins grabbing the eyeballs. Fans have previously loved watching their favourite stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Rithvik Dhanjani create a blast on the show. Season 11 is now in the making and we’ve got some exclusive details for y’all!

Advertisement

KKK 11 will be packed with some out of the box stunts. The makers have been leaving no stones unturned to come up with some high-octane challenges for its contestant. From participants dealing with animals to heights and cars, everything is going to get a notch higher this time!

Advertisement

As for now, the Khatron Ke Khiladi makers have been on a location recce. A source close to the show exclusively informs us, “The team has been focused on finalizing the list of contestants who could bring a new flavour to the show and set a new bar with their performance. Production has also been on a location recce that will be suitable for the show. The show may witness its initiation in the next 2-3 months.”

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala is the first whose name has been approached. It is usual for many BB contestants to eventually be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

“In fact, Shefali has been in talks with the team for quite a while. The negotiations are still on and she’s yet to sign the dotted lines. But things may finalise soon and she’s shown her interest to be a part of this season,” adds the source.

Our Shefali Jariwala aka Kaanta Laga girl is sure to show her ‘dhamaka’ on the television screens soon again.

Are you excited to witness Khtaron Ke Khiladi back on the TV screens again? We surely can’t wait.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more upcoming exclusive details!

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Shares A Sweet Video Of Late Ace Of Space Contestant Danish Zehen, Watch



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube