Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most interesting and successful seasons of Bigg Boss. From Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai to Asim Riaz, everyone made headlines with their stint in the show. Now, Desai’s ex-boyfriend and actor Arhaan Khan is opening up on getting his personal life being discussed on the show. Read to know more about it.

It was BB13 when the relationship between Rashami and Arhaan turned upside down. Host Salman Khan made several revelations about the actor which the actress wasn’t aware about.

Talking to Times Now about his personal life getting discussed on national television courtesy Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan said, “See, it shouldn’t have happened but ab hogaya. But, all those allegations were cleared by me when I came outside the house. Sab kuch bakwaas tha (It was rubbish). Logo ne zabardasti publicity aur fame ke chakkar mein, faltu ki sympathy ke chakkar ke andar, saare drame create kiye the. (For the sake of publicity, fame, and sympathy, people created unnecessary drama). Aur vo bahar aane ke baad, people got to know what was the actual thing and what wasn’t.”

Talking about the current season of Bigg Boss, the actor said, “Honestly, I don’t like this season. Because in this season, there hasn’t been much content for viewers to watch. It is the audience’s review that people are not liking it. Usually, I don’t get time to watch the show. But I catch up on whatever I can through Instagram and IGTV videos. The main contestants of Bigg Boss 14 couldn’t do much so they had to call the other people.”

Bigg Boss 14’s finale is around the corner and the fight is on between Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant. Let’s see who gets to take the winning trophy home this season.

