Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has spent years in the show playing the character of Roshan Kaur Sodhi. As one of the primary characters of the much loved Indian sitcom, she has her own fan following.

Recently Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal went down a nostalgic ride as she shared a gallery of throwback pictures with co-actresses Ambika & Sonalika as they came to meet her little daughter, Lekissha. The actress captioned her Insta post as, “Nostalgic…7 Years back when Ambu @hasmukhi Sona @jsonalika met Lekissha for the first time…. how time flies”

Earlier in November, Jennifer Mistry revealed that Inspector Chalu Pandey is her favourite character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Best known by a catchphrase “Hamara hai Inspector Chalu Pandey, jhoot bologe toh padenge dande”, the role is played by veteran actor Dayashankar Pandey. While talking to an entertainment portal, Jennifer revealed that she finds Chalu Pandey very funny. Especially, his filmy style and swag is spot on. She says, even off the screen Dayashankar imitates Chalu’s style and makes everyone laugh.

Recently, apart from Jennifer Mistry, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka resumed filming of the show on December 10 after recovering from a serious illness.

After a long time, the 76-year-old actor was seen in an episode of the popular sitcom, but the netizens were not kind to him. He was reportedly trolled for looking weak and remarked that he was trying to hide his illness. However, now the actor has come out to respond to all the negative comments.

In conversation with Bombay Times, Ghanshyam Nayak said, “Everybody gets old one day, and people do suffer from illness. By God’s grace, I am totally cancer-free now, and my body has responded to the doctor’s treatment. I also shot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on December 10 and will continue to be part of the show. This is all because of God’s blessings and the support of my producer Asit Kumarr Modi and my family.”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah won big for the 6th time at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

