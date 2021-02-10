Fans go berserk with excitement after getting a sneak into Ravi’s phenomenal performance in Jamai 2.0 Season 2. The show stars Nia Sharma as the female lead in the show.

Ravi has once again sent a sizzling wave of anticipation amongst entertainment lovers and his fans with the recently launched trailer of his upcoming series – Jamai 2.0 Season 2! In the past few weeks, the excitement for the series had reached a crescendo with BTS photos of Ravi and the cast along with the teaser being shared. Ravi has successfully knocked it out of the park with his charisma!

As soon as the trailer of the hit sequel was posted online, Ravi’s social media pages were abuzz with activity as his fans and friends from the industry congratulated the talented actor. It’s no secret that Ravi is the topmost attraction of Jamai 2.0 Season 2 and the resultant buzz is a testimony of this! Ravi Dubey is an utmost dedication to his craft, being one of the highest-paid actors in the industry has always delivered top-notch performances that are still loved and viewed by audiences all over.

Loyal viewers of the Jamai franchise can’t wait to watch the sizzling chemistry between Ravi and Nia as the plot unravels for everyone. The trailer has given a fair idea about the roller-coaster of emotions that will be unleashed as Ravi is seen wavering between the path to choose – one that is governed by his intellect or the one that his heart pushes him to follow. Jamai 2.0 Season 2 is going to be a fantastic treat for everyone, all thanks to Ravi Dubey!

