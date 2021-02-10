With the Bigg Boss 14 finale just around the corner, mid-week evictions are shocking. But Abhinav Shukla’s exit definitely left us stunned. While Abhinav bid farewell to wife Rubina Dilaik and the other in the controversial house, former contestants of the show like Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga call it unfair.

Taking to social media, they praised Shukla for being graceful since day and even called him a winner despite him been shown the door. Read on to know all they had to say.

Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter late Tuesday night and called Abhinav a Bigg Boss 14 winner. She wrote, “Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well…. so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!”

In another tweet, she slammed Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu for voting against Abhinav Shukla. She wrote, “Agar @ashukla09 ka contribution kamm hota #jasmin toh tum evict nahi hoti woh hota… same with you #JaanKumarSanu @ColorsTV #BB14”

Tweeting that Abhinav Shukla’s eviction is not the decision of the audience, Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Excatly @ashukla09 yeh Desh ka opinion nahi hai, yeh 3 supporters ka opinion hai… Janta ne tumhe nahi nikala hai #BB14 @ColorsTV”

Rashami Desai too tweeted against the unfair decision of evicting Abhinav Shukla. She wrote, “Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav @RubiDilaik@ashukla09 #BB14 (First place medal)”

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga also spoke about the unfair eviction of Abhinav Shukla. Via a series of tweets, she questioned if the Bigg Boss 14 house is not meant for good people. She wrote, “That’s really unfair, jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on?ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the #BB14”

She added that Rubina Dilaik is the only contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 since day one – with no evictions attached to her name, Shefali tweeted, “Now #RubinaDiliak is the only one who has survived in this house since day 1 and has not stepped out even once. She is the strongest and a possible winner”

She even questions if the reality show is not meant for good people by writing, “Jo log ache and strong hote hai unhe janta nahi nikaalti .. gharwale voting karke nikaal dete hai!! Unfair . #AbhinavShukla”

What do you think of Abhinav Shukla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14?

