Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are getting couple goals. After meeting in the Bigg Boss 14 house in October last year, the two developed a strong bond that carried forward in the outside world too. With both currently out of the controversial reality show, they were recently snapped by the paps while roaming the city.

As we are currently in the midst of Valentine’s week, we have some exciting news about the couple’s love life. As per the Kkavyanjali actor, the much-in-love couple may tie the knot this year itself. Read on to know everything he said.

During a recent chat with Times of India, Eijaz Khan said if all goes well, he will tie the knot with Pavitra Punia in 2021 only. The actor stated, “Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi (there’s still a lot of effort to be put in before we marry. The wedding will happen and at the right moment). We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le (we are working on getting our respective sides around) and then we will think about marriage.”

Talking further about his behaviour in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan said, “I was too confused inside the Bigg Boss house. Everything there was from a game’s perspective. But anything and everything that came from Pavitra was very real. Now that I have come out of the house and I see those clips of our fights, I see that hesitation and smile on my face ki arreh yaar mujhe Pavitra pe gussa kyun nahi aa raha hai? Love for her, I think was always there, and now I have confessed my feelings. And now, I can’t wait to torture her for the rest of my life!”

Well, after reading this, we wonder how soon are the wedding bells ringing for the duo. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

