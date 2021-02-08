Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is back in the controversial house to support her rumoured beau Aly Goni. Praising the actor, the Nagin actress called him ‘a one-man army.’ She also added that his game in the reality show has been amazing as he has not been playing dirty games.

Advertisement

Jasmin will be seen as Aly’s connection in the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Family Week segment of the show. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and is edging towards its finale at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Talking about how Aly Goni is playing in the house, Jasmin Bhasin told IANS, “His game is amazing. He is the most genuine. He is not playing any dirty clever games. He is not doing anything dirty for content, he is not riding on anybody’s back.”

Jasmin Bhasin further added, “His friendship and loyalty means a lot to him. He is a one-man army and I am proud of him.”

Earlier, Jasmin said that she is very angry with the way housemate Abhinav Shukla is behaving with Aly. She also mentioned that Abhinav calling Aly a “bhains” (buffalo) was totally uncalled for.

As for Bigg Boss 14, the controversial reality show’s final episodes will air on the third weekend of February. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the same, the latest promos of the channel’s upcoming shows have confirmed it. Bawara Dil will replace the show during the week and the Weekend Ka Vaar slots will be filled by the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Is Urging To Let Her Meet A Psychiatrist; Read To Know What Really Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube