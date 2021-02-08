Since premiering on October 3, Bigg Boss 14 has kept us glued to our TV and mobile screens. Now, after completing more than 4 months of the telecast, the show is edging towards its grand finale. And as per the promos of the upcoming shows on Colors, the controversial reality show’s final episodes will air on the third weekend of February.

Yes, you read that right. Even though there is no official announcement regarding the same, the latest promos of the channel’s upcoming shows have confirmed it. Bawara Dil will air in the weekday slots of Bigg Boss 14. The Weekend Ka Vaar slots will soon feature the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3.

The copy shared along with the promo of Bawara Dil reads, “#Colors laa raha hai do dilon ki ek nayi kahaani. Hogi Shiva aur Siddhi ke rishte ki shuruwaat ya phir hoga takraar ka silsila? Dekhiye 22 February se #BawaraDil, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje.“

Sharing the promo for Dance Deewane 3, the channel wrote, “@madhuridixitnene ki adayein, @thetusharkalia ka andaaz, @dharmesh0011 ka style, aur @raghavjuyal ki comedy iss sab ka tadka lagega tez #DanceDeewane3 ke stage par! 27th February se Sat aur Sun raat 9 baje, #Colors par.”

Talking about the show that will fill the weekday slots of Bigg Boss 14, Bawara Dil will star Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha in the pivotal role. Reportedly based on the Marathi series Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, it is produced by Nikhil Seth under the banner Happy High Production. It will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

Talking about Dance Deewane 3, the show was initially scheduled to air in February 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Actress Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia will feature as the judges on the dance show. It will be hosted Raghav Juyal aka the king of slow-motion. The show will replace Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar from February 27.

How excited are you for the new show airing post-Bigg Boss 14? Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

