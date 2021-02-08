Actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 14, have been schooled by the host Salman Khan, week after week. Last week both received flak for purposely dragging Rakhi pulling strings of Abhinav’s shorts a bit too much. This week Salman once again slammed Rubina for her ‘neech, zaleel and ghatiya aurat’ remark on Rakhi Sawant who called Abhinav ‘Tharki’. During the conversation, Rubina also conceded that she has lost the sense of understanding and had urged Bigg Boss to let her meet a psychiatrist.

Salman Khan even criticised Rubina on several topics like talking about Rakhi’s bank balance, getting influenced by Nikki and Arshi Khan. Rubina who couldn’t say anything in her defence only apologized to Dabangg star. When Salman questioned her whether she is getting influenced by Arshi and Nikki, she took the sole responsibility of her actions instead of blaming anyone.

During the show, we also saw that Rubina Dilaik revealing that she has been questioning herself for the last two days whether she has lost empathy and understanding. As a result, she had asked Bigg Boss to let her meet a psychiatrist. Upon hearing this her husband Abhinav Shukla asked her to stop and not to speak extra.

The two even get into an argument where Abhinav was seen trying to pacify her. However, Rubina felt that she is losing her mind. Following which Abhinav left in anger stating that she has created a wall and doesn’t want to listen to anyone.

Meanwhile, Rubina’s sister Jyotika Dilaik had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest and she reassured her that she is a good person. Later, Rubina was also seen revealing some shocking details about her past. She said that her relationship with her parents was not on good terms due to her aggressive behaviour. She also had temper issues and had suicidal tendencies.

