Bigg Boss 14 has been entertaining the audience since November last year, and every week, one of the contestants is sent home from the Bigg Boss house. Last week, Vikas Gupta was eliminated and it seems this week Arshi Khan will be eliminated.

Various fan handles have been sharing the gossip of upcoming twists inside the house of Bigg Boss. Although not confirmed yet, there are several reports floating around that the wild card entrant will be eliminated this week.

The reports come at a time when Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arshi Khan have been at loggerheads after the former entered the house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena was seen having a major breakdown after Arshi had apparently cursed for her loved ones to die.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen throwing things and even forcing food into Arshi’s mouth. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was also seen damaging the vessels and other properties inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Several fans of the controversial reality show even supported Devoleena after her emotional outburst.

Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre and Rashami Desai have come out in support of Devoleena. Atre during a conversation with the Times Of India said, “The one thing that I don’t support is bringing family topics into the game or abusing someone. It’s a show and the game needs to be played clean. Even if someone tricks a contestant or attacks at a personal level, as far as it is within limits, it is okay. But talking about one’s family isn’t right. That is a sensitive topic and one should steer clear of it. Jaise aap apne gharwalo ke bare mein galat sunke react karoge, samne wala bhi karega.”

She also said, “Looking at the promo, I do stand against such bullying. No one will listen to something wrong being said about their parents. If it were me, I would have reacted in the same way. Even after giving warnings and ignoring, if people talk about someone’s family in a derogatory way, one will react badly.”

Rashami Desai also took to Twitter and slammed Arshi Khan for cursing Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 14. She wrote, “#arshi : baddua deti hun… tere karibi mar jaaye. it’s really heartbroken and few contestant R judging this moment why after 3 hours? It takes time sometime to react. It wasn’t a murder it was a word war which takes time and it plays in ur mind #humanfeeling”

