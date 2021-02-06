Finally, after a year of silence, big screens are yet again ready to get in action. While Master, Krack, Tenet and other releases have been amongst the first releases post-pandemic period, Bollywood big-ticket releases are yet to arrive. Now, it’s almost confirmed that it will be Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 that will open Bollywood’s doors. With that, Kabir has got a chance in toppling Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.

For the unversed, Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index ranks directors based on the basis of points. Points are given by considering their 100 crore, 200 crore grossers and films in other coveted clubs.

Coming back to Kabir Khan, the director currently stands at 5th rank in Directors’ Power Index. He has 550 points- 200 points for Tubelight, Ek Tha Tiger (100 crore club), 300 points for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (300 crore club) and 50 points for Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s placing in top 10 highest overseas grossers. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli stands at 4th place with 600 points- 100 points for Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning (100 crore club) and 500 points for Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (500 crore club).

At a minimum, given the pre-release hype and star value of Ranveer Singh, 83 is expected to earn at least over 100 crores and 200 crores too would be a cakewalk if the film strikes a chord with the audience. In that case, covering a 50 points’ distance wouldn’t be a tough job for Kabir Khan and for sure he will end up putting at least a total score of 650 points in Power Index, thus beating SS Rajamouli’s 600 points.

However, Kabir’s promotion in the table would be a short-lived as SS Rajamouli has his RRR slated to arrive in October and its Hindi version alone is expected to put up a great show in theatres.

Click here to visit Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.

